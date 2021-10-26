KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s new executive director of its Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC) will begin her new role on Nov.1, according to Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office.

Tiffany Davidson, who serves as the community schools director with the Knox Education Foundation, will next shift into leading the group that reviews police actions and mitigates residents’ concerns when they arise.

“Tiffany’s passion for children and families and her strong reputation as a community builder make her the perfect choice to lead PARC,” Mayor Kincannon said. “Since 2013, she’s served as a tireless community schools advocate and strategist – someone who can bring people together, a trusted leader who respects others and earns their respect in return. Most of all, she cares about our community and fights for equity and fairness.”

Davison previously worked as the community schools site resource coordinator, managed a Project GRAD Knoxville campus, was a case manager for Cherokee Health Systems and was a family advocate for the Child Advocacy Center. Davidson earned her master’s degree in criminal justice at Bethel University in 2014. Before that, she’d earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Tusculum College.

Davidson will serve as PARC’s fifth Executive Director, succeeding LaKenya Middlebrook. Kincannon elevated Middlebrook in August to serve as the City’s first-ever Director of Community Safety, a new cabinet-level position. Middlebook oversees and coordinates all aspects of community safety, increasing collaboration between the Mayor, her leadership team, KPD, KFD and other community partners.

The city says PARC was created in 1998 to provide an independent review of police activity and make recommendations to the Chief of Police. It is comprised of seven volunteers served by a full-time executive director hired by the mayor.

The next PARC meeting is Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Family Justice Center (400 Harriet Tubman Street). The meetings are open to the public.