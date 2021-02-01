Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville native Bianca Blair, better known in the WWE as Bianca Belair, has punched her ticket to the “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” WrestleMania.

Belair entered the Royal Rumble at number 3 and outlasted 29 other women to win the record-setting 57-minute match. She will go on to challenge for the women’s championship at WrestleMania in April.

Belair graduated from Austin-East and was a track and field star at the University of Tennessee.

WrestleMania will take place over two days on April 10 and April 11.

