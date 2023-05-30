KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A rocket pilot with roots in Knoxville is set to return to Earth with the rest of the Axiom Mission-2 crew on Tuesday.

John Shoffner, a member of a four-person, multinational Ax-2 crew that set off for the International Space Station last week, will soon be Earth-side again. NASA says Shoffner worked with Commander Peggy Whitson on different biomedical research studies in order to explore ways to improve life on Earth and in space.

NASA also says Shoffner and the rest of the crew are expected to undock from the ISS no earlier than 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

The astronauts will travel back to the plane in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft – and expected to make a splash landing off the coast of Florida.

A report from The Associated Press states that the Ax-2 crew’s trip to the ISS is the second private flight to the space station organized by Houston-based Axiom Space.

The full mission blog can be found here on NASA’s website.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.