KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville neighborhood is sending kids bear hunting. It’s not what you are thinking.
Rachael Bolton and her kids, Maclynn and Bennett spent the day finding all the teddy bears hidden on their street.
Neighbors pitched in, hiding bears around their house to allow them to get out of the house at a safe distance.
If you have a good news story you would like to share, send it to us on wate.com/reportit.
- National Cathedral finds 5,000 masks forgotten in crypt over 10 years ago
- Jimmy Buffett launches virtual tour for fans to watch concerts at home
- Knoxville neighborhood entertains children with teddy bear hunt
- Knoxville crews extinguish fire at Colonial Park Apartments, no injuries reported
- Knoxville Change Center offering grab & go dinners for students affected by closures