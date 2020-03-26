Knoxville neighborhood entertains children with teddy bear hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville neighborhood is sending kids bear hunting. It’s not what you are thinking.

Rachael Bolton and her kids, Maclynn and Bennett spent the day finding all the teddy bears hidden on their street.

Neighbors pitched in, hiding bears around their house to allow them to get out of the house at a safe distance.

