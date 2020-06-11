Knoxville: No personal info accessed in ransomware attack on city offices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville said no financial or personal information was accessed during an overnight ransomware attack on the city’s government offices, according to an initial assessment.

City of Knoxville employees were notified via email Thursday morning that the city’s network was attacked by ransomware overnight.

The attack did not affect the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police patrols or 9-1-1 dispatch, officials said. City offices are open and operating normally but may encounter some inconveniences, a release said.

The city’s information technology team says no financial or personal information was accessed or compromised according to their initial investment. No credit card information is stored by the City, so individuals who have made any online reservations of City facilities are not believed to be at risk.

“Our Information Technology team acted swiftly and followed best-practices protocols to shut down the City’s computer network, identify and isolate problems, and minimize damage. City offices and services are open and available as usual, though visitors to City offices may encounter some inconveniences. City departments are adjusting accordingly to address the needs of residents and businesses.” City of Knoxville spokesperson

The attack has been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The city said in a statement it is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and risk management consultants.