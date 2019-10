KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local non-profit is asking for your help.

Knox Paws Placing Animals with Seniors says they’re in desperate need of volunteers. Knox Paws helps seniors in our community care for their pets by helping them buy food and other supplies and driving them to the vet and grooming sessions.

Again, the organization says they’re in desperate need of volunteers to make their mission a reality.

If you’re interested in helping, call 865-524-2786.