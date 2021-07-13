Knoxville nonprofit to offer more supportive housing to mothers recovering from addiction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Supportive housing for pregnant women or mothers struggling with substance misuse is a key that Susannah’s House is hoping to give with its planned 8-unit complex. The groundbreaking event for the new supportive housing will be happening next week.

On Thursday, July 22 at 4 p.m., Susannah’s House and local leaders will celebrate a special groundbreaking event that they say has been years in the making. Susannah’s House will be breaking ground on an 8-unit, on-site housing complex to provide permanent, supportive housing to moms in its program and their children.

“A problem that some of our moms have faced that we have not been able to help resolve is the housing insecurity that occurs for many moms escaping toxic environments to pursue their recovery,” the nonprofit stated in a release on the groundbreaking event.

According to Susannah’s House, addiction is the leading cause of homelessness and affects a person’s ability to hold down a job, foster social relationships, and maintain psychological well-being. Supportive housing creates success in all other areas of life because it provides more than just a place to live. It includes the people and programs necessary to continue recovery. Multiple studies show that supportive housing leads to higher rates of employment, lower arrest rates and fewer psychiatric symptoms. This not only benefits people on the path to recovery, but also the communities in which they live.

The funding for the housing units is provided by a grant from the TN Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services – Creating Affordable Housing grant (CAH). This grant is designated for the construction of permanent supportive housing for pregnant women or mothers struggling with substance misuse. Mothers and babies will share space and will receive treatment and childcare through Susannah’s House services.