KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police received a call about a domestic violence situation, and as they responded to the call, it became clear that they entered the wrong home. Instead, they were inside 72-year-old Patricia Gilbert’s home.

“I heard a knock on my door, I was in my bedroom,” she said.



Gilbert said the knock at her door is what woke her up early Friday morning around 5:30. She said she wasn’t expecting any company.



“I got up, came to the front door and I didn’t see nobody. So I heard a knock at the back door and it was hard knocks,” she said.

That’s when she left her front door open and went to check the back door. She noticed lights coming through her windows. Scared and unsure of what was happening, Gilbert said she asked who was at the door three times, but no one answered immediately.



“By the time I came out of here three of them (officers) were already in the house,” she said. “I told them, I said, ‘you don’t have no right coming in my house,’ and they said, ‘yes we have a right to come into your home.'”



A KPD spokesperson said based on the call for service, Gilbert’s address was the original location officers were given for the report of a domestic situation, but as officers were responding, the address was changed to the house next door. However, Gilbert said it’s still hard to accept.



“I was shocked, you know I didn’t know what the heck was going on,” she said.



Which is why she’s calling for change to avoid this from happening to anyone else in the future.



“I don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” Gilbert said. “The police need to do better by getting the right address. I mean everybody makes mistakes, I understand that but they need to get the right address because this has really messed me up, I ain’t no good no more.”



Knoxville Police said they will look into the situation and determine if there were any policy violations.