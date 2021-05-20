Knoxville Opera holding two free concerts for Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera will host a free two concert to honor fallen veterans the day before Memorial Day.

The “Memorial Day Concert Tribute for Our Fallen Veterans” takes place at the Knoxville Museum of Art on Sunday, May 30. The first performance will be at 2 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. While the concerts are free, reservations are required and can be made online.

Former Marine Officer Tim Eichhorn will begin both concerts which will feature performances from soprano Donata Cucinotta, tenor Kirk Dougherty, and baritone Sean Anderson. The performances will be emceed by pianist and Artistic Director Brian Salesky.

