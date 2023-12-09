KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — People from multiple organizations across Knoxville gathered to develop what they think the city budget should prioritize as city departments prepare budget requests for next year.

The “People’s Hearing” was held at the Communication Workers of America Union Hall, and the organizations centered their discussion around major issues impacting people of Knoxville.

The Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment (SOCUM), Change TN, the Harvey Broome Group of the Seirra Club, and Healing East TN Alternative Response Team (HEART) all met to pitch where they believe the city budget would be best used.

“We are coming together to state what the issues are and to talk about the resources that we think the city should obligate to those issues,” said Rick Roach, board member of SOCUM.

All the topics brought up seemed to intertwine with each other; housing, eviction, homelessness, and first response were the main concerns.

“The housing issues, the evictions issues connected to that, people being forced out of their homes because of rent increases, being harassed, I mean we know we have a serious homeless problem and the connectivity with all of it,” said Roach.

Their goal was to pinpoint the budget priorities, then work to turn them into concrete budget proposals.

“The city has to recognize, and the county also have to recognize, that the problems exist, and that they are the ultimate responsibility because they are acting in the name of the people of Knox and the county of Knoxville,” said Roach.

They plan to take these proposals to city departments to hopefully implement their goals.

“We’re here to hopefully get them to do the right thing,” said Roach.

Once the concrete budget proposals are drafted, the organizations from the event plan to present them at another community meeting at a later date.