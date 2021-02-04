Knoxville organizations in need of donations for pet programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. WATE) – Two agencies are asking for your help to assist low-income seniors in the Knox County area care for their pets.

Knox PAWS, short for Placing Animals with Seniors, and the Feed-a-Pet program provides almost 1,900 pounds of pet food to pets owned by low-income seniors in the region. Research indicates that pets improve seniors’ physical, emotional, and mental health.

Officials tell us with funding going down over the months, community support is even more needed this time of the year.

“When we do these food drives, we’ll get a couple months of food donated to us that helps us to just continue with everything that has been going on. Funding has really gone to the wayside,” said Knox Paws manager Monica Brown.

Visit the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Knox PAWS page to donate. The organization also has an Amazon wishlist featuring high-need items.