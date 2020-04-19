Knoxville paramedic helps out in New York City during COVID-19 pandemic

A Knoxville paramedic was deployed to one of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19.

Andrew Randazzo is now among hundreds of healthcare workers assisting in the pandemic response in New York City.

“They asked me how soon I could get out there and then I was on a plane the next morning flying up to New York,” said Randazzo.

As a healthcare professional, when duty calls, you answer. That’s exactly what Randazzo did when he was asked to help out.

“Certainly going into it there was a little bit of concern and hesitation. I remember being on the plane and you just have this erie sense and super heightened awareness and concern about the virus,” Randazzo said.

Only when he arrived would Randazzo would feel the true impact of the virus.

“It is really serious. People are dying every day by the masses. We have our nurses coming back and they are just non stop having 5 to 10 people per nurse dying on their shift,” he said.

This isn’t an easy job. The hours are strenuous and the mental toll can be brutal.

“I work anywhere from 16 to 20 hours per day and sometimes more than that but those are the averages so sleep is a little difficult,” said Randazzo.

Even with extra help, Randazzo says New York still has a ways to go before they’re in the clear.

“I would say its getting maybe a little bit better, but we would not consider ourselves on the downhill yet. It’s still pretty difficult,” he said.

Although other cities may have a higher case load, Randazzo shared tips to help us minimize the impact here in East Tennessee.

“Social distancing is important taking precautions and washing your hands, wearing face masks when you’re in close proximity to other people, those are really important steps to helping minimize this and reducing impact,” said Randazzo.

Randazzo has been in New York for a week. He says he may be able to come home at the end of June but that isn’t definite.

He also says the need for nurses and paramedics in New York City could last through August.