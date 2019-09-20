Knoxville Park(ing) day turns parking spots to activity spaces, works of art

The city of Knoxville is getting ready to host the second annual Park-ing day Friday.

It’s a day that asks people to imagine what is possible when pedestrians occupy the precious space in our cities and towns that we use to park our cars.

This event encourages community members, students and designers to transform metered parking spaces into temporary parklets.

This year’s event will stretch across three blocks of Gay Street. All of the parking spaces for the event have been donated for the day by the city of Knoxville.

Honk Honk! 📢 🚘 We're excited for Parking Day Knoxville, a day when common parking spaces on Gay Street transform into… Posted by Downtown Knoxville on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

All of this is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Last year, participants used the parking spaces to create a photo booth, a putt-putt course, a yoga park and more.