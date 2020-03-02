Knoxville Passport Fair happening Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those who still need to get their U.S. passport before the summer, there’s an upcoming passport fair at the Knoxville post office.

The “passport fair” is happening Saturday, March 7. Post offices in Madisonville, Tenn. and in Trenton, Ga. are also participating.

People won’t need to make an appointment, the applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The fair in Knoxville is happening Saturday at the post office off of Weisgarber Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants will need to bring their birth certificate or naturalization papers as well as a valid driver’s license or another form of photo ID.

A passport card starts at $30 and the book costs $110 for anyone older than 16 years of age. It takes about six weeks for a new passport to come through.

