Knoxville pastor and wife identified as victims in fatal crash on Mascot Road

Scene of the double-fatality wreck on Mascot Road on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, that also injured three. (Kirstie Crawford / WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE ) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in a deadly crash on Mascot Road Tuesday.

Ruben and Belinda Wilson, of Blaine, TN, have been identified as the victims in a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon that injured three others.

Knox County authorities responded to a crash on Mascot Road at Inmel Mine Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The road was closed until 3 p.m.

The Wilsons were in one car with a child and the other car held two adult occupants. The conditions of the child and the two adults in the other car are not known at this time.

Ruben Wilson served as a pastor at Three Points Baptist Church in Knoxville. The church posted this message on their Facebook page the day of the crash.

We are absolutely heartbroken at the passing of our pastor and his wife, Ruben and Belinda Wilson. All who will, please… Posted by Three Points Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigation remains ongoing Wednesday. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.