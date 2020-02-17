‘Knoxville Pays It Forward’ needs your help moving in four seniors after fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee charity that helps many in our community, needing help to continue its mission.

Knoxville Pays It Forward asking for donations as they move four elderly families into new apartments after a fire.

MORE: 12 people assisted by the Red Cross after fire at Sunnybrook Apartments Saturday

Earlier this month, Rural Metro firefighters extinguished flames at the Sunnybrook Apartments in North Knoxville. Firefighters say 12 seniors needed help from the Red Cross. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Staff tell us right now, the 12 people who live in that complex are not able to get back inside to get any of their belongings because it’s not safe. Some are staying with family, others are having to move into other apartments owned by the same property management team.

“We want to help in every way that we can,” said Kim Cantrell, Executive Director of Knoxville Pays It Forward.

Knoxville Pays It Forward posts on Facebook asking for donations.

KPIF is helping move in eight elderly families who lost everything in the Sunnybrook Apartments fire.

“You really don’t realize what you’re missing until you get somewhere and you don’t have it. So, we’re just trying to fill in those blanks and make them comfortable,” said Stacy Steele, Regional Property Manager of Sunnybrook Apartments.

The residents who lost their belongings essentially need everything.

“It’s just really nice when something like this happens that everybody just comes together and helps them,” added Steele.

KPIF has helped move in four families already and there are four more families to still get settled.

“It feels really good to be able to help all these people and have some stuff in stock, but unfortunately for us, after four apartments and 20 crisis baskets, we’re starting to run out of things. There are some things they really need,” said Cantrell.

How you can help

KPIF hoping the community can donate the following:

3 twin size mattresses, box springs and frames

Twin size bedding

Nightstands

Dressers

Microwaves

Towels and bathroom sets

Kitchen pots and pans

Silverware

Dishes

Mops, brooms and garage cans

“Everybody has been so wonderful,” said Steele.

“It’s our place as a community to step up and help them and fortunately for us, we have great people to help,” said Cantrell.

You can drop off donations at either KPIF located at 5400 Rutledge Pike in Knoxville or the Sunnybrook Apartments located at 4500 Doris Circle.

If you would like to make a financial donation, you can do that by clicking here or you can volunteer your time.

