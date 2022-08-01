KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville pediatric office has partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee to become a milk drop depot.

Shults Pediatrics of Summit Medical Group celebrated the partnership on July 29. During the event, Dr. Susan Campbell, executive director of MMBTN, gave donor mothers in attendance a special gift to acknowledge their dedication and contributions.

“I applaud the physicians and leadership at Shults Pediatrics and Summit Medical Group, PLLC for their strategic partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee. Becoming a Milk Drop Depot is a great way to promote the benefits of breastmilk while also providing a great service to donor moms. Their support will allow us to reach more medically fragile babies across Tennessee’s NICUs,” said Campbell.

This is the 13th Milk Drop Depot opened by Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee. Milk Drop Depots give approved donor mothers a convenient place to bring their milk before it is shipped to Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee’s facility in Murfreesboro for processing. The nonprofit’s works to provide providing safe, pasteurized donor human milk to vulnerable babies. At this time, the milk donated is only given to hospital neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

For those who would like to donate, there are some general requirements. Donors are required to be in their first two years postpartum and reside in Tennessee. To learn more, click here.

In addition to serving as a Milk Drop Depot site, Shults Pediatrics offers lactation consulting for new mothers whose children are patients at Shults.