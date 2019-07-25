Knoxville physician announces U.S. Senate bid

A Knoxville pathologist announced his bid to replace outgoing Tennessee U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday.

Josh Gapp, MD announced his bid 2020 bid for U.S. Senate on his official website.

“As a pathologist trained to spot cancer, I say political correctness has become a cancer on our political system and is the greatest threat to our liberty today,” Gapp said in his announcement video.

According to a campaign release, Gapp is a pathologist specializing in dermatopathology, and he owns and operates his private practice in Knoxville.

Sen. Alexander was elected in 2002 and announced in December of 2018 he would not seek re-election.