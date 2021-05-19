Knoxville Police: 2 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after crash, vehicle fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two adults and one child were taken to an area hospital for injuries and burns following a crash and vehicle fire, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said late Wednesday night that officers responded to a single-car crash tonight on Buffat Mill Road near Spring Hill Road. The vehicle had burst into flames and the three occupants were transported for medical treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.