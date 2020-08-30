Knoxville Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery on Dante Road

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says 2 people were arrested Sunday morning for an armed robbery that occurred on Dante Road.

Gregory Turner and Bobby Noe were both charged with armed robbery.

The robbery occurred in the 100-block of Dante Road. Police say a man reported that he was forced into a room by several unknown people and robbed. The suspects did get the victim’s cell phone, wallet and car keys before leaving the road.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim saw one of the suspects at the hotel and positively identified him as being involved. That suspect was taken into custody.

The second suspect was found in the 400-block of Dante Road. He was place in custody. Police say they found a black BB gun and various drug paraphernalia.

Both Turner and Noe were charged with armed robbery and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.