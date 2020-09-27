Knoxville Police: 2 juveniles charged with carjacking, another suspect remains at large

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two male juveniles are charged with carjacking following a pursuit Saturday night that ended in a crash.

KPD says they responded to reports of a carjacking around 6:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue.

The victim told police that three men took their silver Acura at gunpoint.

Around 8 p.m., the vehicle was seen pulling into 2400 E. Magnolia Avenue.

As officers tried to approach one of the passengers, he ran away. That male juvenile was caught, while the stolen vehicle continued down E. Magnolia eventually striking a utility pole at Bertrand Street. The driver and a male passenger ran away.

Another Male juvenile was caught, while the other wasn’t captured.

Two female passengers stayed with the vehicle and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The juvenile men that were caught were charged with carjacking and evading.