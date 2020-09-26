Knoxville Police: 2 men hospitalized after shooting in McDonald’s parking lot on E. Magnolia

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two men were hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a shooting in a parking lot at McDonald’s on E. Magnolia Ave.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 2800-block of E. Magnolia Ave.

Police say two men were parked in their vehicle when they were approached by several men. The suspects shot into the victim’s vehicle before running away. The victims were shot multiple times.

Both victims were transported to UT Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

