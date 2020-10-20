Knoxville Police: 3-year-old dropped off at city building after being found alone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A three-year-old girl was dropped off at the Knoxville Public Safety Building on Tuesday after being found alone, police said.

According to a post from Knoxville Police, the three-year-old girl was dropped off at the Knoxville Public Safety Building Tuesday after being found alone and unsupervised in the 400 block of Houston Street.

If you have any information about the child or her caregivers, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

