KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is accepting applications for police officers, police lateral entry and cadets through the full month of April.

In just three days the Knoxville Police Department will open applications for police recruits, lateral transfers and police cadets. To learn more, visit https://t.co/zFv7XsT7YN. Join our team! pic.twitter.com/oCfueRTLv7 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 29, 2021

We spoke with Knoxville Police recruiter Jajuan Hamilton about what applicants can expect and how to apply.

“Being a police officer really is a lifestyle more than a job,” Hamilton said. “As long as you have a real desire to serve the Knoxville community then I think these recruits will get through it.”