Knoxville Police add 35 new cruisers to patrol fleet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has added 35 new police cruisers to its fleet of service vehicles.

KPD shared video of four of the 35 new 2020 Dodge Durango police cruisers Monday. The KPD post said new vehicles are more environmentally friendly and feature more new technology to aid officers on patrol.

Earlier this month, the department announced it had completed the training and installation of 297 body-worn cameras and 33 in-car camera systems. It comes after months of retrofitting, training, and ordering equipment.

The cameras automatically begin recording after certain events, like when an officer opens their door. Likewise, the rear-facing cameras are activated if the rear door is opened.

Cruisers are also equipped with a mobile network router, that allows the body-worn camera and two in-car cameras to sync. The cameras also have a pre-record function, which adds 30 seconds of video and sound prior to being triggered.