Knoxville Police apprehend Roane County murder suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police arrested a man wanted for murder in Roane County at a West Knoxville motel on Monday.

Knoxville Police said Matthew Scott, wanted on a second-degree murder warrant out of Roane County was apprehended Monday in the parking lot of a motel on Langly Place in the Cedar Bluff area of West Knoxville.

We’ve reached out to Roane County for details on what led to that warrant. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter