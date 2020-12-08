Knoxville Police apprehend Roane County murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police arrested a man wanted for murder in Roane County at a West Knoxville motel on Monday.

Knoxville Police said Matthew Scott, wanted on a second-degree murder warrant out of Roane County was apprehended Monday in the parking lot of a motel on Langly Place in the Cedar Bluff area of West Knoxville.

We’ve reached out to Roane County for details on what led to that warrant. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.