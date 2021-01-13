Knoxville Police arrest 19-year-old who allegedly shot mother’s husband

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 19-year-old is facing domestic assault charges after Knoxville Police say he shot his mother’s husband during an argument.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Harvey Street just after midnight Wednesday for a reported shooting. Officers spoke with the complainant who alleged her son, 19-year-old Jamarcus McBee, shot her husband after an altercation outside the residence.

The victim was struck in the stomach and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Officers located McBee a short time later near Glenwood Avenue and Armstrong Avenue. McBee was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated domestic assault and public intoxication.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.