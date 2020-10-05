Knoxville Police arrest attempted robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police arrested man for attempted robbery outside a downtown Knoxville bar late Saturday night.

Chad Whaley

Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Knoxville Police officers responded to an attempted robbery outside the Sky Box Sports Bar & Grill on Gay Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. An employee of the bar stated he was taking out the trash out the back door into Strong Alley when the attempted robbery occurred.

The victim stated that the suspect walked up to him with both hands in his front hoodie pocket and told the victim he was going to rob him. The victim ran back inside the business and called 9-1-1.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Chad Whaley, was located in the alley behind Sky Box and quickly apprehended. He was charged with attempted robbery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.