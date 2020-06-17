Knoxville Police arrest teen in connection to multiple car burglaries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges including evading arrest and auto theft in connection to a series of car burglaries in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police responded to a report of multiple in-progress car burglaries in the area of Bay Street and Cindy Lane just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, a K-9 officer observed the suspect jump into bushes.

The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident after being given K-9 warning.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a Mazda SUV that had been stolen from a business on Western Avenue earlier in the evening. As the suspect fled that scene, he struck and damaged a gate in the parking lot. Other reports described the same suspect attempting to break into vehicles on Kingsmore Drive. As officers arrived on scene, the suspect fled in the stolen Mazda.

The suspect has been charged with nine offenses, including felony evading, auto theft, hit and run and multiple car burglaries. Further charges could be added.