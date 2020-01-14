Knoxville police arrest three after shots fired downtown on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were arrested Sunday after Knoxville police responded to reports of shots fired in the downtown area.

KPD officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Wall Avenue and Gay Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the scene when two subjects fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, 26-year-old Brandin Davis and 18-year-old Deon Warren were taken into custody. Warren was found in possession of various narcotics, while Davis was in possession of a 9mm pistol.

Brandin Davis, 26

Deon Warren, 18

Both Warren and Davis had outstanding warrants on file, Warren out of Knox County and Davis out of East Ridge, TN. In addition to the warrants, Davis was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Evading Arrest, while Warren was charged with Simple Possession and Evading Arrest.

That same night, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the Market Square Garage that could have been involved in the initial shots fired call. Officers located and stopped the vehicle as it was exiting the lot.

Emanuel Turner, 26

Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and subsequently removed the subjects for further investigation. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun during the search, which was revealed to be stolen out of Knoxville in December 2018.

26-year-old Emanuel Turner was arrested without incident for Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence and Theft of Property.

No gunshot victims were located at the scene or at any local hospitals.