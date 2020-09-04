Knoxville Police arrest two for attempted murder in Divide Street shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has charged two people with attempted murder in the shooting of three juveniles.

Damarcus Dunaway, 18

Source: Knoxville Police Dept.

Damarcus Dunaway, 18, and a 15-year-old male were arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of especially aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers responded to a shooting at Divide Street and Savoy Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Three juvenile victims were located at the scene. Two were transported to UT Medical Center with severe injuries and the third suffered minor abrasions, according to a release.

Investigators determined that the three victims went to the location of the shooting to make a prearranged sale with the suspects. The two suspects, now identified as Dunaway and the 15-year-old male, then brandished firearms in an attempted robbery, began shooting and fled the scene on foot.