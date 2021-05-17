Knoxville Police arrest wanted fugitive on attempted murder charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has arrested a wanted fugitive on attempted first-degree murder charges in connection to East Knoxville shooting earlier this year.

Officers arrested Joe McCaleb, 19, inside of a residence in the 200 block of Avenue B on Sunday, May 16 just before 5 p.m. He was sought on numerous outstanding felony warrants out of Knox County, including for four counts of attempted first-degree murder from a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 20, in the 2200 block of Cityview Avenue.

McCaleb is accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by four people, two adults and two juveniles. None of the four victims were struck or injured by gunfire.

He was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility for the outstanding warrants.