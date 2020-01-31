Knoxville police asking for help identifying shoplifter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are looking for help identifying a suspected shoplifter.
Investigators think she stole from the Exxon gas station at 5306 Broadway Road.
Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call KPD’s crime hotline at 865-215-7212.
