Knoxville police asking for help identifying shoplifter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are looking for help identifying a suspected shoplifter.

Investigators think she stole from the Exxon gas station at 5306 Broadway Road.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call KPD’s crime hotline at 865-215-7212.

