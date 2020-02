KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing a car from a dealership.

KPD investigators are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a car from Green Light Auto on Monday, January 27.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Crime Hotline at 895-215-7000 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.