Knoxville police asking for help identifying suspect in Food City thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are hoping someone can help them identify the person suspected in thefts at several local Food City locations.
KPD says this person is suspected of several thefts at different food city stores in Knoxville.
Anyone who can help is asked to call the police department’s crime hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
