Knoxville police asking for help identifying theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stealing from a Kingston Pike business.

KPD investigators are investigating a man caught on surveillance video who is suspected of stealing from Planet Vapor on Kingston Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The suspect is described as roughly 5’10” and 160 pounds and was seen driving a gold/brown Chevy Trail Blazer.

KPD investigators are looking to identify the white male pictured below, who is suspected of stealing from the Planet… Posted by Knoxville Police Department – TN on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

If you have any information, please call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.