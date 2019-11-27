Knoxville police asking for help identifying theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stealing from a Kingston Pike business.
KPD investigators are investigating a man caught on surveillance video who is suspected of stealing from Planet Vapor on Kingston Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The suspect is described as roughly 5’10” and 160 pounds and was seen driving a gold/brown Chevy Trail Blazer.
If you have any information, please call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.
