Missing Bearden Middle School teen found safe

UPDATE: (4/14, 8:00 A.M.) – The Knoxville Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning that 14-year-old Parker Mullinax has been found safe after he was reported missing on April 8.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Tuesday they are searching for a 14-year-old who went missing last week.
According to police, Parker Mullinax, 14, went missing from Bearden Middle School at around 2:15 p.m. on April 8. Parker could be in the area of either Western Heights or West Town Mall.
KPD asks that you call 911 if seen or 865-215-7212 with info on whereabouts.