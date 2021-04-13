Missing Bearden Middle School teen found safe

UPDATE: (4/14, 8:00 A.M.) – The Knoxville Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning that 14-year-old Parker Mullinax has been found safe after he was reported missing on April 8.

Help us locate missing 14-year-old Parker Mullinax. Parker went missing from Bearden Middle School at around 2:15 p.m. on April 8. Parker could be in the area of either Western Heights or West Town Mall. Call 9-1-1 if seen or 865-215-7212 with info on whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/k9Woj3comL — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 13, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Tuesday they are searching for a 14-year-old who went missing last week.

According to police, Parker Mullinax, 14, went missing from Bearden Middle School at around 2:15 p.m. on April 8. Parker could be in the area of either Western Heights or West Town Mall.

KPD asks that you call 911 if seen or 865-215-7212 with info on whereabouts.

