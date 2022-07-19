KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A veteran lieutenant with the Knoxville Police Department has been fired by the new police chief. The termination followed an Internal Affairs Unit investigation and pre-disciplinary hearing on July 18.

In an internal email acquired by WATE 6 On Your Side, Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says a veteran lieutenant with the department had been found in violation of KPD’s truthfulness policy, leading to his termination from his position.

In addition to the lieutenant’s firing, Chief Noel’s internal email goes on to state that a Command Staff member within the department has been suspended for 10 days. Noel called these actions a decision he made with “great thought and consideration.”

“We can recover from most mistakes, take the appropriate action and move forward,” Chief Noel stated in the email. “Unfortunately, truthfulness is not one of those mistakes. As police officers, we are held to a higher standard. One of those standards is to tell the truth, no matter how much it hurts, at all times.”

Chief Noel also added that accountability starts with him and that he expects the same level of accountability from the Command Staff.

“Command Staff members have the most responsibility, and therefore the greatest level of influence over the direction of our department,” he stated. “Because of that, I expect more of them and will hold them to a higher standard.”

Knoxville Police has been mired with other recent disciplinary and resignation issues amongst its staff, including the DUI arrest of a KPD officer in Jefferson County, the investigation of a former KPD officer who resigned in April after pleading guilty to tampering with government records; plus the recent resignation of an officer who had been behind the wheel of a KPD cruiser when he collided with another car and killed the other driver while responding to a burglary.

Chief Noel was sworn in on June 13, 2022. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon had announced in April that Noel was chosen and would replace outgoing Eve Thomas, who announced her retirement in November 2021.

On Tuesday, the City of Knoxville released the following statement from Mayor Kincannon:

“I fully support Chief Noel and the disciplinary actions taken following Monday’s proceedings. Every City employee, no matter their rank, must be held accountable for their conduct.” — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon