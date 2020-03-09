Knoxville police confirm man killed in single-vehicle crash on Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Broadway in Knoxville early Monday.

Knoxville police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Broadway at Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. Monday. Investigators say a black Honda was traveling southbound on Broadway when it flipped and came to rest after impacting the concrete railroad bridge support in the median of Broadway.

The only occupant, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Victim identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Traffic on Broadway was restricted to one lane in each direction until the wreck was cleared by about 8:35 a.m.