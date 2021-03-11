Knoxville Police Crime and Drug Hotline back up after ‘brief outage’

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department’s Crime and Drug Hotline is back up after a “brief outage” Wednesday.

In a social media post, the KPD said a minor technical issue caused the outage. Anyone who called the hotline after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar 10 is being asked to call again.

The number is 865-215-7212. The Violent Crimes Unit tip line is also available at at 865-410-0839.

Crime tips can also be submitted online at at www.knoxvilletn.gov/crimetips or by email at violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.