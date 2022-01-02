KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department officers recovered a loaded handgun and stolen vehicle and arrested two teens after a pursuit on New Year’s Day, a spokesman said Sunday.

The incident began at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, January 1 when patrol officers spotted a stolen Dodge Ram in the area of Fuller Avenue and McConnell Street. The vehicle fled when officers attempted to initiate a stop and officers pursued.

During the pursuit, two KPD officers were responding to assist when their cruisers collided near Bethel Avenue and McConnell Street. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and neither officer was injured in the collision.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle approached the area of Ulster Avenue and Chestnut Street, where the three occupants bailed from the vehicle and ran.

The department said responding officers pursued the suspects on foot and were able to take the driver and one passenger, both 14-year-old males, into custody.

Police said the driver was found in possession of a loaded handgun. Inside the vehicle, officers also located marijuana and various ammunition. The driver was charged in juvenile court with carjacking, auto theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and felony evading. The second juvenile was charged with carjacking and evading arrest. The third suspect who fled from the vehicle was not located.

The investigation continues, the department said.