Knoxville Police Department honors outstanding officers for 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five people with the Knoxville Police Department were recognized during KPD’s annual Employee Recognition Luncheon on July 8th. The Officers of the Year, Mike Waggoner Leadership Award, and Employees of the Year awards were awarded for 2020.

Organized Crime Unit Investigator Phil Jinks and Major Crimes Unit Investigator Chas Terry have been recognized as the Knoxville Police Department 2020 Officers of the Year.

This is the second time that Jinks has received the Officer of the Year Award, as he was also selected for the 2016 Officer of the Year. He joined KPD in 1996. Jinks was lauded as a “truly representative of the best of the Knoxville Police Department and is a shining example to both his coworkers and the community of the impact a single individual can make in the community,” by KPD.

Terry, who has been with the KPD since 2005, was chosen as an officer of the year picked based on his extensive efforts on a case from September of 2019 when he was dispatched to a suicide call. During the follow-up investigation, Terry discovered messages between the female victim and the male suspect, many of which included messages of self-harm. He was able to discover the relationship marked by the suspect’s control and dominance over the victim, which began in the victim’s childhood and continued until she took her own life while the suspect watched via FaceTime.

The department work in his nomination that “due to Investigator Terry’s diligent investigation, what could have very easily been closed as a suicide was investigated to the fullest and a true predator has been taken off the street.”

Lieutenant Steve Still, a 25-year veteran of the Knoxville Police Department, was awarded the 2020 Mike Waggoner Leadership Award. The Mike Waggoner Leadership Award is given out annually to an officer who exhibits passion, thoroughness, and utilizes a team-driven approach to serve the community.

The department says that in his role as the Internal Affairs Unit commander, Still embodies the KPD philosophy of “do the right thing”. KPD also stated that he “has left every assignment that he has had in better condition than he found it when he took the job” and that he “will leave a lasting legacy upon the department for years to come.”

Marcie Alls, the administrative supervisor of the budget and payroll office, and Scott Erland, the KPD’s Communications Manager were selected to receive the Employee of the Year Award.

Alls has been with the KPD since 1997 and took on the role of administrative supervisor near the end of 2019, just as the budget cycle was beginning for the new fiscal year. With that, Alls was thrust into a complicated process without the benefit of having someone to help walk her through the process. In her nomination, it was stated that “Marcie stepped into her new role and handled all of the complex tasks with a good attitude, a willingness to help others, and a strong work ethic.”

Erland, who has been with the KPD since 2019, was recognized for his efforts to keep the media and public informed of public safety matters. In his nomination, Erland was lauded for his handling of the numerous crises brought in 2020, including the havoc wreaked by COVID-19, the increased scrutiny faced by law enforcement nationwide, and rising rates of violent crime.