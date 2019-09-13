Knoxville Police Department uses data to drive resources and prevent crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department keeps data to drive resources and prevent crime in “hot spot” areas.

Specifically, shootings that resulted in injury or death year-to-date (Sept. 11) have been tracked to identify locations that see more violent crime than others.

This isn’t a new concept, but one that the department hopes shows the value of keeping track.

“We want to learn everything about our city. It’s important that all of our people understand that this is the areas we need to saturate, these are the areas that we need to be present,” said Scott Erland, KPD Spokesperson.

Erland said explaining the “hot spot” or density map is crucial in understanding the data. There have been 54 shootings that resulted in injury or death from January 1, 2019 to September 11, 2019.

“The goal would be for the entire map to be white, one of those is too many,” said Erland.