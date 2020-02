FRANKFORT, KY. (WATE)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State Of Emergency Friday for portions of Southeastern Kentucky. Communities in Bell, Clay, Harlan, and Knox County all experienced heavy flooding this week. The region also saw flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

Governor Beshear said following the declaration, "By declaring a State Of Emergency, I am enabling the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties in need." His statement continued, “we are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and communities that have been impacted."