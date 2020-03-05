Knoxville police, FBI investigating Thursday morning bank robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning on Downtown West Boulevard and are looking for the suspect.

Investigators from the Knoxville field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Knoxville Police Department said Thursday that around 9:05 a.m. Thursday, a white male entered the Home Federal Bank located at 1700 Downtown West Boulevard and approached a teller holding a piece of paper that had a message demanding money.

The teller complied with the demands of the note, the FBI said, and the suspect fled the bank on foot.

A witness told investigators the suspect was last seen fleeing toward Ray Mears Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspect is a white male standing around 6 feet tall with a stocky build, with brown hair and facial hair stubble on his face. He was wearing a red poncho-style rain jacket.

The FBI and KPD ask that if you know this person or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751 or KPD at 865-215-7212.

Tips can also be submitted at the link here.

.@FBIKnoxville & @Knoxville_PD are investigating this morning's robbery of the Home Federal Bank @ Downtown West Blvd. White male suspect, stocky build, 6 feet tall, last see fleeing towards Ray Mears Blvd. If you have info call 865-544-0751 or 865-215-7212. More info & pic below pic.twitter.com/6M5FLt5wh0 — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) March 5, 2020

LATEST STORIES