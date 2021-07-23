Knoxville Police: Gunshot victim found dead along Riverside Drive by UT Police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS MULTI_WATE_1556056854067.JPG.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Friday a man was found dead along Riverside Drive after University of Tennessee police officers observed his body lying next to the roadway. The unidentified man had at least one gunshot wound.

According to KPD, at around 4:40 a.m. on July 23, UTPD officers were conducting a property check on Riverside Drive when they observed an unresponsive male victim lying next to the roadway on Riverside Drive. The victim was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and KPD officers were dispatched to the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene. KPD Major Crimes Unit investigators and Medical Examiners Office personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which police said remains in the preliminary stages. 

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stopper by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

 This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police say vehicle burglaries are on the rise

Police investigating catalytic converter theft on Gov. John Sevier Highway

Groundbreaking event held for rehab facility for mothers

City of Maryville hiring for multiple positions

Newport Police captain charged with stealing from Greene County church

Remote Area Medical hosting free medical clinic in Maryville