Knoxville Police: Gunshot victim found dead along Riverside Drive by UT Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Friday a man was found dead along Riverside Drive after University of Tennessee police officers observed his body lying next to the roadway. The unidentified man had at least one gunshot wound.

According to KPD, at around 4:40 a.m. on July 23, UTPD officers were conducting a property check on Riverside Drive when they observed an unresponsive male victim lying next to the roadway on Riverside Drive. The victim was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and KPD officers were dispatched to the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene. KPD Major Crimes Unit investigators and Medical Examiners Office personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which police said remains in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stopper by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.