Knoxville Police holding car seat safety checkpoint this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police announced plans to resume its monthly child safety seat checkpoints this weekend.

The free checkpoint events, which were canceled in April and May due to the pandemic, are held once a month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along East 5th Avenue in Knoxville.

During the checkpoint, child car seats will be checked by a certified car seat technician to ensure proper use and installation.

To protect everyone, KPD will be wearing masks and gloves while making every effort to practice social distancing. Visitors are asked to wear PPE as well.