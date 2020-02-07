Knoxville police holding car seat safety inspection checkpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department will hold a checkpoint this weekend to make sure local residents are properly installing child car seats.
Knoxville police will hold its monthly Child Safety Checkpoint on Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 917 E. 5th Avenue. KPD personnel who have completed the 32-hour Child Passenger Safety Technician Standardized Training will ensure your child’s car seat is safe and installed correctly.
KPD Child Safety Seat Checkpoints are held each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 917 E. 5th Avenue. The events are normally held on the second Saturday of each month.
