Knoxville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting Sunday.

24-year-old Dion Glass was shot and killed at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Harrison Street on Sunday. Police responded to a report of shots fired after 5 a.m.

KPD confirmed Monday they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

