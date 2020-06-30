Knoxville Police homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Western Heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Knoxville Police Department after a woman was found fatally shot in the Western Heights neighborhood.

Knoxville Police responded to the 1200 block of Better Tomorrow Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday for the report of an unresponsive female. A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation. The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for autopsy. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

